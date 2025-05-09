Connecticut Catholic leader reacts to new pope

Archbishop Christopher Coyne of the Archdiocese of Hartford said he was stunned when he heard American Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected the new pope.

“The first words out of my mouth were [two-word phrase], of which the first word is 'holy,' and I will leave the second word to your imagination," he said.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

He doesn’t know Pope Leo well, meeting him briefly last year in Rome, but he’s heard he’s levelheaded and a good leader.

“That was one of the things that the Cardinals are very concerned about, that whoever went in there was a good administrator, and he proved that for ten years he was head of the Augustinian worldwide order," said Coyne.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Coyne has met several popes during his priesthood. He was a student in Rome under the pontificate of John Paul II. Coyne received the pallium from Pope Francis in June of 2024. He said he's confident the pontiff will lead the church well.

"My hope is that he will show to the world a side of America that is merciful, charitable, generous, and peaceful."

The change in leadership comes as the archdiocese is seeing growth. Coyne reports a 7% increase in church attendance, more men joining the priesthood and fuller holiday services.

"Now, Pope Leo XIV is going to just add to the positive spirit that we're seeing now," he said.