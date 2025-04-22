Pope Francis

Connecticut Catholics reflect on legacy and impact of late Pope Francis

By Jeremy Chen

Pope Francis waves as he arrives on his papamobile for his weekly general audience in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican on May 1, 2013. Pope Francis urged political leaders to make every effort to create jobs and said unemployment was caused by economic thinking “outside the bounds of social justice.” AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)
GETTY IMAGES

Catholics all across Connecticut are reflecting on the legacy Pope Francis leaves behind with many praising his commitment to inclusivity and devotion to helping the poor and marginalized.

“He was such an amazing man,” Sydney Crockett, a Southern Connecticut State University sophomore, said.

A man who touched the lives of more than a billion people across the globe, including thousands of Catholics in our state.

Parishioners at St. Joseph Church in New Haven are remembering the late Pope Francis.

“He attracted a larger audience. Especially the poor, the immigrants, and people from Latin America,” Dennis Ortiz, of New Haven, said.

Some looked to his commitment on helping the poor and marginalized while emphasizing humility as a sign of his exemplary moral character.

“Whether we’re materially poor or poor in spirit, we need to have someone tend to that and being the real presence of Jesus to that need,” Martin Wauth, of East Haven, said.

Marc Camille, president of Albertus Magnus College, a Catholic school in New Haven, praised the pope’s vision in combating climate change in the Laudato Si, a letter he wrote to all churches.

“To support a greener Earth, a healthier Earth. It's not just about us, but it's about those who will follow us,” Camille said.

Younger Catholics like Crockett praised Pope Francis for his compassionate approach towards the LGBTQ community and allowing more women in church.

“Just go forward with inclusivity and getting more young adults to embrace the Catholic Church, because I think he did an amazing job,” she said.

A job that now sits vacant with a new pope set to be chosen soon. Who that person will be remains to be seen.

“We’ll leave that in the hands of God,” Sister Serasina Viagrande, who was visiting from New York, said.

