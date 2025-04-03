Food & Drink

Connecticut chef is nominee for James Beard Award

A Connecticut chef is a nominee for the James Beard Award for Best Chef for the Northeast Region.

The James Beard Foundation honors what it deems to be the best restaurants and chefs in the country each year and a Westport chef is one of the five finalists for Best Chef: Northeast, which is for chefs in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Brian Lewis, of The Cottage in Westport, is one of the five finalists.

In 2015, Lewis founded Full House Hospitality Group, which owns and manages The Cottage, which has locations in Westport and Greenwich, and OKO, which has locations in Westport and Rye, New York.

The Cottage in Westport opened in 2015.

In 2022, they expanded and added the location in Greenwich.

These are the nominees for the Best Chef: Northeast

  • Avery Buck, May Day, Burlington, VT
  • Sky Haneul Kim, Gift Horse, Providence, RI
  • Brian Lewis, The Cottage, Westport, CT
  • Erin Miller, Urban Hearth, Cambridge, MA
  • Derek Wagner, Nicks on Broadway, Providence, RI

This is the 35th anniversary of the James Beard Awards. The winners will be announced on Monday, June 16 in Chicago.

