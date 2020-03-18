Connecticut Children’s Launches Coronavirus Hotline for Parents & Pediatricians

Connecticut Children's is offering a COVID-19 hotline for parents and community pediatricians with questions about the pandemic.

The hotline, which launches Thursday at 8 a.m., will offer a direct connection to a Connecticut Children's clinician 24/7. The hotline number is 1-833-226-2362.

The hotline will be able to give answers to general questions and also help parents determine if they need to see a specialist or go to an emergency room.

"It is important parents get the answers they need regarding their children, when they need it,” said Dr. Juan Salazar, physician-in-chief and Infectious Disease specialist at Connecticut Children’s.

The hospital has also launched a Coronavirus Information Center on its website: www.connecticutchildrens.org/coronavirus , which includes a dedicated section for healthcare providers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children do not appear to be at higher risk for COVID-19, and in general, children with confirmed cases of COVID-19 saw mild symptoms.