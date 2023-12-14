Connecticut Children's patients surprised with holiday gifts

Patients at Connecticut Children's in Hartford had special visitors Thursday. Governor Ned Lamont and Hartford Yard Goat's mascot, Chew-Chew, brought gifts to patients at the Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

"The kids are so loved, you can see that with all of the nurses this holiday season, and we wanted to bring a little bit of Christmas cheer for them," Lamont said.

Holden Messier, from Canterbury, has been a patient at Connecticut Children's for the better part of the year. He was thrilled to receive a board game, Trouble, from the governor.

"It was amazing," said Messier, who then surprised Lamont with a handmade ornament.

"Holden, you're the man," Lamont told him.

Gianna, a one-year-old from Plainville, was surprised with a giant teddy bear.

“It helps you feel not alone," her dad, Paul Balducci, said.