Connecticut Children's ‘PJ Day for the Kids' Tradition Goes Virtual

In a year when pajamas are accepted as an all-day outfit, a fundraising tradition for Connecticut Children’s Hospital is taking on an even greater meaning.

“We realized this was more important than ever,” Tara Wesoloskie, coordinator for PJ Day for the Kids said.

In its tenth year, the annual PJ Day for the Kids went virtual, with hundreds of people putting on their pajamas, posting pictures on social media and raising money for some of our state’s bravest fighters.

“We are somewhere around 300 schools and about 50 businesses and 90 Dunkin’ Donuts locations and every Starbucks location across the state of Connecticut,” Wesoloskie said.

Every year, about 110 to 120 children are diagnosed with cancer at Connecticut Children’s. Hundreds more like 9-year-old leukemia survivor Kathryn continue to receive short and long-term treatment.

Submitted photo

“Anything that we can do to help this cause,” Edwin Dailey with Department of Motor Vehicle police said.

In lieu of pajamas, police with the CT DMV made their donation Friday after raising money selling pins.

“Obviously they won’t allow us to wear pajamas and gun belts, it wouldn’t be appropriate,” Dailey said.

Submitted photo

To date, PJ Day for the Kids has raised more than $1 million. The money benefits research, clinical care and families fighting cancer alongside their children.

The pajama tradition, even in a pandemic, is continuing to make waves.

“We’re inspired by the children who continue to fight,” Wesoloskie said.