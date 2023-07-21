Connecticut cinemas see ‘Barbenheimer' box office boom

Cinemas across Connecticut are reporting sold out shows as two major films officially hit theaters Friday.

"Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," two highly-anticipated films, are expected to be summer box office hits and some theaters in Connecticut are already seeing crowds.

“I’ve never seen something quite like this where two films are in such high demand," said Bill Dougherty, who co-owns four cinemas in Connecticut and Rhode Island. "All of our locations are pretty much sold out. We are now adding shows.”

The team at Mystic Luxury Cinemas went all out. One half of the cinemas is dedicated to Oppenheimer. On the other side, Barbie is playing and moviegoers are invited to step into a Barbie dreamland before going to their seats.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The staff decorated the lobby and even made a life-size Barbie box for people to take pictures in.

"Taking the movie and making it an event movie," said Lorraine McBride, general manager of Mystic Luxury Cinemas. "It is a fantastic feeling for everyone."

The cinema had a costume contest. It was the perfect excuse for Julie Wolman to make a return to the movie theater.

“I have not been since before COVID. So it’s really fun. It’s great to be back," said Wolman, of New London.

She and her sisters used to play with Barbie growing up. They each dressed up as their favorite Barbie for the movie.

“Unfortunately we are now flat-footed Barbies,” said Wolman, laughing.

The Barbie excitement was widespread. Local businesses across Connecticut joined in on the fun.

Taste by Spellbound in Avon decided to host a Barbie theme day with plenty of Barbie treats, including a Ken cupcake and a Malibu Barbie cupcake.

The Dressing Room Boutique in Madison transformed their storefront window into a Barbie box featuring Barbie inspired fashion and plenty of pink. They have already had to restock several items after selling out.

"We went all in on Barbie. Give them something fun to look at and entice them to come in and see what else is here," said Christine Ranere, who owns the boutique. “People are excited. It will be interesting to see how long the wave lasts.”