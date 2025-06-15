Connecticut cities rank low as spots for summer jobs, travel destinations: WalletHub

A personal finance website isn't giving Connecticut cities high marks when it comes to some summertime statistics.

WalletHub recently released its studies for best places for summer jobs in 2025 as well as best summer travel destinations in 2025.

For studying summer job spots, WalletHub said it crunched the numbers on position availability, the unemployment rate for folks under the age of 24, minimum wage level, commuter friendliness and a handful of other age- and labor-related statistics.

Out of 182 researched cities, New Haven was ranked 132 and Bridgeport came in 166th. Both were listed as having a "youth job market" and a "social environment & affordability ranking" below average.

The top spots for summer jobs, according to WalletHub, belong to Scottsdale, AZ; Columbia, MD; and South Burlington, VT.

As for summer travel destinations, the finance website compared the top 100 metro areas in the categories of travel costs/hassles, local costs, attractions, weather, activities and safety.

The Hartford metro area placed near the middle of the list at #56, while the Bridgeport/Norwalk/Stamford area was put in the bottom 5, at 96th. The Bridgeport area's worst category ranking came from the travel costs/hassles sector.

WalletHub's top choice for summer destinations in America included Orlando, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Honolulu.