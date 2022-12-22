Connecticut Coastal Communities Brace for Incoming Storm

Communities along the Connecticut coast are bracing for the storm that’s coming through. With the threat of flooding and power outages, how prepared are they?

As stormy weather moves into the Connecticut coastline, communities are making preparations. The town of Old Saybrook beefing up its response to any issues that may arise.

“We’ve increased some public safety staffing, our dispatch center. They staffed up a little bit. We have an Eversource liaison actually in our emergency operations center to help us with any power outages," said Police Chief Michael Spera.

Spera says the town usually sees flooding issues with big storms coming in. He says any potential outages will have an adverse impact for residents there, making it crucial to have a swift response.

“Almost half of our community is a well water community. So, without power, they have no water,” he said.

Eversource says up to 380,000 customers could be without power as a result of the storm. The utility company declared a level four response getting work crews from out of state to assist while acknowledging the potential power of the incoming storm.

“You know, the heavy rains saturate the grounds, loosen the roots of the trees which could bring help bring the trees down. The winds, of course, always pause challenge, you know, always cause challenges for us,” Mitch Gross with Eversource said.

United Illuminating, which serves a number of coastal communities, also saying their crews are prepared for any outages as well.

“The bulk of our resources will come in around 5 a.m. when the weather's really hitting hard, and we'll work through the day and through the following days if necessary to restore power,” Chuck Eves of United Illuminating said.

Spera says residents should stay inside their homes, especially if they’re thinking about inspecting any damage from flooding. He suggests having a go bag ready in case the worst is to come.

“Things that have about three days’ worth of supplies. Primary medications, important papers. Just in case you have to evacuate your home,” he said.