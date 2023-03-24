Connecticut College President to Resign at End of Semester

The president of Connecticut College announced she's resigning at the end of the semester.

Katherine Bergeron has been the college's president for nearly 10 years, the Board of Trustees said in a statement.

Bergeron is credited with supporting the development of Connections - the college's signature curriculum - and creating a 10-year strategic plan called "Building on Strength." The plan "puts full participation at the center of academic, student and community experience," the Board of Trustees said.

"I have loved my time at Conn. It has been an honor to serve this College...Together, we have accomplished a great deal, from renovating our approach to the liberal arts, to transforming our campus landscape, to navigating our way through a global pandemic," Bergeron said in a statement.

"For the past nine and a half years, I have devoted myself to advancing educational excellence and equity at this College. I care deeply—and I always have—for the success of our faculty, the well-being of our staff, and above all, the intellectual, social, and professional development of our students. My decision to leave at this moment is for the good of all these thing," she continued.

She oversaw the university while faculty received more than $4 million in funding for research. The Board of Trustees said Bergeron created the college's first Division of Institutional Equity and Inclusion, and she spearheaded the Defy Boundaries campaign which has raised $260 million.

"The Board thanks President Bergeron for her visionary leadership and steadfast commitment to Connecticut College. During her tenure, she has championed the college in advancing our mission and goals, led us through the challenges of the pandemic, and recommitted our community to put the liberal arts into action. We are very grateful for her years of dedication and service," the Board of Trustees said in a statement.

During her tenure, the college welcomed its largest first-year class in history.

Connecticut College will start searching for a new president by appointing a representative search committee consisting of faculty, staff, students and trustees.

The Board of Trustees said they'll name an interim president once Bergeron's resignation takes effect.