Connecticut communities come together to support Israel

People across Connecticut are continuing to show their support for Israel, whether that's through gathering together in prayer or raising money for relief efforts.

The Jewish Federation of Hartford helped with both.

The violence is playing out thousands of miles away, but many say it hits close to home.

“I think it’s important people stand in unity against atrocities," said Gary Michelson, of Milford.

Dozens of people were united in prayer and support for Israel from West Hartford to Woodbridge.

Many say they're appalled by the violence and are concerned for the safety and wellbeing of their friends and family.

That includes Dan Weintraub who has a daughter in a safe room in an apartment in Tel Aviv.

“She’s scared. She seems like she’s in shock. It’s a horrible thing. It’s hard for us to understand it or contemplate it from the safety of the United States. But the scale and horror of this is unbelievable," Weintraub said.

In New Haven, a crowd Connecticut communities react to Israel-Hamas war outside of city hall for passionate protests. Some were in support of Palestine and others were counter-protesters supporting Israel.

“My brothers and sisters are being oppressed in Palestine and in Gaza and it needs to be recognized," one protester said.

“No matter what you think of Israel and the history of the region, of politics, of Israeli government, there is absolutely no excuse ever to slaughter innocent children, teenagers, babies, mothers, elderly, unarmed civilians," said Karin Rabinovici, of Madison.

More gatherings are being held for support on Tuesday including in Stamford and Litchfield.