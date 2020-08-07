coronavirus in connecticut

Connecticut Coronavirus Deaths Up After Three Days With No Increase

Connecticut coronavirus deaths have increased by four after three days in a row with no increase. The death toll now stands at 4,441.

An additional 75 people tested positive for coronavirus. There were 7,532 tests performed overnight, bringing the positive test rate to just below one percent.

There is now a total of 50,320 positive coronavirus tests in Connecticut.

One less Connecticut person is hospitalized with coronavirus, bringing the total to 65.

Connecticut saw the lowest coronavirus positivity rate on Thursday with only 0.2% of tests coming back positive, according to Gov. Ned Lamont.

On Thursday, the state announced it will provide a total of $266 million in funding to help school districts safely reopen this fall.

