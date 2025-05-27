Housing

Connecticut defies national trend of sputters in spring homebuying

By Matt Austin

NBC Connecticut

This is the time of the year the housing market usually heats up.

But there are signs nationally it’s been sputtering, according to a recent report from Redfin.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

So how do things compare in Connecticut?

After a challenging search, Judi Orlando and Greg Taylor recently bought a home in Farmington.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

“I like trees. Bathrooms are beautiful. It's just very nice. We’re very lucky,” Orlando said.

They had spent months looking for the perfect house, in the perfect spot, in the perfect neighborhood.

“It became very obvious that there was a lot of competition for this place because it kind of really stood out at its price range,” Taylor said.

Local

Hartford Whalers 42 mins ago

State celebrates Hartford Whalers 50 years since team's start in Connecticut

Scams 58 mins ago

Officials encourage Connecticut Facebook users to be on alert for scam posts

That’s when they leaned on the advice of Redfin principal agent Anthony Cervoni.

“There's about six to 10 offers on every home depending on what city or town that they're in. So buyers are competing against each other for these homes because there's not that many out there,” Cervoni said.

Let’s break down some median sale prices in recent weeks from Redfin.

The Harford area was up nearly 10% from last year, New Haven was just behind at more than 8% and Bridgeport around 6%.

Redfin found a much different story nationally where it says the spring homebuying season has sputtered as supply jumps to a five-year-high.

And home prices across the country grew at the slowest pace in nearly two years, at about 1.4%.

For those looking in a hotter market – like here in Connecticut - there’s this advice:

“I don't want to discourage any buyers because you can work with your realtor and you can frame your offer to be very competitive,” Cervoni said.

Redfin thinks nationally, buyers are a little leery with concerns about tariffs, the economy and buying costs including around 7% mortgage rates.

This article tagged under:

Housing
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us