Connecticut delegates praise Democratic convention full of ‘energy'

Connecticut’s delegates are excited for Vice President Kamala Harris to close out the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Members of the delegation say the first three days of the convention have been filled with energy and enthusiasm.

Now they want Harris, the party’s presidential nominee, to lay out her vision to take on Republican and former President Donald Trump.

“Here you have the national Republican party just bring the doom, the gloom, the darkness, and here you have the national Democratic party as joyful warriors,” delegate and Mayor Danielle Wong (D-Bloomfield) said.

Connecticut Democrats were extra excited Wednesday night, when U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, (D-Connecticut) gave a speech on immigration.

Murphy was involved in bipartisan negotiations on a bill to curb immigration along the Southern border, but Trump encouraged Republicans to oppose the plan. The bill never got a vote.

“One republican said it would have had almost unanimous support if it weren’t for Donald Trump,” Murphy said.

Connecticut Republican Chairman Ben Proto said Democrats have been using the convention to pitch problems they created.

“We're hearing a lot of bantering, a lot hyperbole, no solutions, no agenda,” he said.

He has blamed President Joe Biden and Harris for immigration and inflation, two issues Republicans are using in their attack of Democrats.

Proto said he didn’t expect Harris to offer any solutions Thursday night.

“This Democratic party isn’t talking about solutions because one, they don’t have them,” he said. “It’s the same reason Vice President Harris hasn’t appeared before the press.”

Harris will take the stage on Thursday as the first woman of color to secure a presidential nomination from a major party in U.S. history.

Connecticut’s delegation is excited to be a part of that moment.

“To be a witness to history or really to be not just a witness but a participant and to have cast a vote for her will mean everything to me,” delegate Gemeem Davis said.