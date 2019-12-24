DMV

Connecticut DMV Adjusts Hours for Holiday Week

Connecticut’s Department Motor Vehicles has adjusted its schedule for the Christmas holiday.

The agency’s major customer service centers will be open Tuesday until 4 p.m. and they’ll be closed Wednesday, Christmas Day.

On Thursday, they’ll be open from 9:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Friday, from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The DMV Express license partner offices have also adjusted their hours around the holiday. AAA offices in Avon, Cromwell, Enfield, Manchester, Old Saybrook, Southington, Waterford and West Hartford will close at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. They’ll remain closed on Wednesday.

More information about DMV’s hours of operation and service locations can be found on the agency’s website. A variety of online services, including vehicle registration renewal payments, are available.

