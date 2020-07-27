CT DMV

Connecticut DMV Extends Deadlines For Residents With Expiration Dates Coming Up

CT-DMV
NBC Connecticut

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles said they are extending deadlines for residents with expiring credentials.

The DMV said people with eligible credentials that expire between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30 will automatically be covered by this extension.

The below services will have a 90-day extension:

  • All licenses, permits and ID cards
  • All registrations including international registration plans and boat registrations
  • Emissions testing and retesting
  • Permanent disability placards
  • Business licenses
  • Temporary registrations
  • Temporary licenses, IDs and permits that contain a digital image
  • Flashing light permits
  • School bus proficiency tests

The extension will only apply to those who have credentials with expiration dates from Aug. 1 to Sept 30.

Late fees associated with eligible expired credentials will also be waived during this time period.

The state Department of Motor Vehicles has resumed road testing services for driver’s licenses as well as new vehicle registration services. Those services resumed June 30 at some DMV locations.

