Connecticut Doctor Accused of Providing Fake COVID-19 Exemptions Surrenders License

A Durham doctor accused of signing fake COVID-19 exemption forms for patients voluntarily surrendered her medical license Friday.

The Connecticut Medical Examining Board suspended Dr. Sue McIntosh's license last week.

The Department of Public Health received an anonymous complaint accusing McIntosh of providing fraudulent coronavirus vaccine exemption forms through the mail, as well as exemption forms for general vaccines, COVID-19 testing, and requirements to wear face masks, officials said.

Mcintosh allegedly provided this documentation without ever seeing her patients and the paperwork was sent to anyone who provided a self-addressed stamped envelope to her, the DPH said.

“The results of this investigation send a strong message that Dr. Mcintosh’s actions are totally unacceptable,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD. “I commend the staff of our Practitioner Licensing and Investigations Section for their due diligence initiating this investigation and for their dedication to the health and safety of our residents.”

The surrender of McIntosh's license will be reported to the National Practitioner Data Bank. That agency, which has been in existence since 1986, is a tool that prevents practitioners from moving state to state without disclosing disciplinary actions in other states, according to the DPH.

Dr. McIntosh's case file may be referred to state and federal law enforcement, Dr. Juthani said.

All signed, blank exemption forms from Dr. McIntosh, including those given to people who were seeking medical exemptions under the governor's executive orders involving long-term care and state workers, state contractors, and schools are invalid, DPH said.