Connecticut Doctor Charged With Illegal Distribution of Opioids

A Connecticut doctor is facing 35 federal drug charges for writing dozens of fraudulent prescriptions, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office for Connecticut.

A grand jury in New Haven has returned a 35-count superseding indictment charging Dr. Jennifer Farrell,37, and Jimiesha McKoy,30, with narcotics distribution offenses.

Dr. Farrell was indicted by a grand jury on charges of conspiracy to distribute narcotics and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.

Prosecutors say while a resident at Yale New Haven Hospital from July 2017 until June 2019 the 37-year-old Farrell wrote prescriptions for oxycodone for non-legitimate medical purposes in the names of at least five people she did not see for any medical purpose.

A hospital spokesman says Farrell was placed on administrative leave after her arrest in July. She was later released on a $200,000 bond.

U.S. Attorney Durham said that “an indictment is not evidence of guilt. Charges are only allegations, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt”.

Federal authorities say they are still looking for McKoy, 30, of New Haven, in the scheme.

Farrell's attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

Anyone with information on Mckoy’s whereabouts is asked to call the FBI at 203-777-6311.