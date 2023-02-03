Connecticut Doctors Reflect on National Women Physicians Day

National Women Physicians Day is day designated to honoring women in medicine.

It's celebrated on Elizabeth Blackwell's birthday to symbolize her contributions as the first woman in U.S. to graduate from medical school in 1849.

"I have been surrounded by women. It's a little emotional. And I've been incredibly impressed by all of them," said Laurie Kritzer of West Hartford.

Kritzer let us talk to her just minutes before going into surgery. The Connecticut native was diagnosed with breast cancer right before the new year. But it's a battle she isn't fighting alone.

By her side is Dr. Niamey Wilson, a surgical breast oncologist at MidState Medical Center in Meriden. She is also the associate director of the breast program for Hartford HealthCare.

Wilson said helping women is one of the many reasons why she pursued a career in medicine.

"When you can be their partner and help them through that diagnosis is just incredibly rewarding," Wilson said.

Dr. Rehka Singh, chief of surgery at the Hospital of Central Connecticut, said the same thing. To get to where she is, Singh said it took commitment and sacrifice. But it's a profession she loves.

"Yes, it's hard work. Yes, it can be physically and mentally taxing, but the reward of having helped people, the reward of having seen someone through an illness, that is the thing that we have to hold on to," Singh said.

Today, more women are joining the field than ever before. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, women represented the majority of students entering medical school in 2019. That year also saw more students of color pursuing medicine.

"I think that trend really reflects women's compassion, their care for one another and for wanting to make a difference in people's lives," Singh said.

And the numbers continue to grow. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said that of the more than 21 million people employed in the healthcare industry in 2021, 77.6% were women.

“I can’t say I’ve gotten here alone," Singh said.

And neither can Wilson. As the daughter of two doctors, her roots in medicine run deep.

Wilson said she felt strongly inspired by her father who was an ENT surgeon and her mother who was a psychiatrist most recently elected the president of the American Psychiatric Association.

"It was certainly a love of science and medicine. Both of my parents are physicians so I think I inherited something along the way," Wilson said. "When I chose to go into breast surgery, I really wanted to focus on women's health, and I wanted to choose a career where I would really be partnering with my patients."

On National Women Physician Day, Singh thinks about the women that came before her and those that come after.

"For those young girls that are out there who are thinking of a field in medicine or in healthcare, it is a great field and one that I still get excited about each and every day," Singh said.