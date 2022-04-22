Connecticut Earth Day Events 2022

Earth Day has arrived! Join in on events around Connecticut to celebrate and demonstrate environmental protection.

Stamford - Learn and celebrate nature at the annual Arbor Earth Day Festival at Bartlett Arboretum and Gardens. Events include planting a tree, tree climbing demos and more. The free event is for all ages, and starts April 24, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

West Simsbury - Celebrate the re-opening of Flamig Farm this Earth Day. Activities include a petting zoo, tractor hayrides, pony rides, live music, food trucks and more. Admission is $5 per person. Celebration starts April 23, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Newtown - Learn about the importance of food sustainability and the elimination of food waste at the Newtown Earth Day Festival. Try an array of foods and drinks brought by the Newtown High School Culinary Department. The festival begins April 23, at the Newtown Middle School from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Madison - Improve the state's shoreline with a beach cleanup at Hammonasset Beach State Park. Bring a friend or come as an individual to help keep the Earth healthy and clean. Cleanup starts April 23, 10 a.m. - Noon.

Madison - Find an array of local growers and businesses with Madison's Earth Care's 50th Anniversary Earth Day Festival and Market. Enjoy local artisans, live music, adoptable furry friends, food trucks and more. Festival starts April 23 at 11 a.m.

Woodbury - Enjoy the outdoors at Hollow Park in Woodbury for their Earth Day celebration. Featuring earth-friendly activities, programs and demonstrations as well as a handful of food trucks to try. Join in on the fun on April 30.

New Canaan - Explore the beauty of nature with The Wonder of Trees event at Grace Farms. Join in on a handful of activities celebrating forest conservation, such as a spring tree walk, tree paintings, bird watching and more. The free event starts April 23, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

