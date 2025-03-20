Connecticut educators address ways to improve student success in classrooms and beyond

Connecticut educators are trying to improve student success in the classroom and beyond.

The 2025 Spring Conference of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents (CAPSS) in Bristol highlighted the latest advancements in transformational learning, with an emphasis on youth mental health.

But this gathering was overshadowed by President Donald Trump’s call to dismantle the Department of Education.

Gov. Ned Lamont was in attendance, and didn’t shy away from sharing his thoughts.

“I think it’s a mistake,” he said.

The Department of Education recently cut its workforce in half.

Former Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona shared the message he gave to federal employees who recently lost their jobs.

“It seems like the sky is falling. These next 24 hours are going to bring a lot of uncertainty. Let’s stay above the political nonsense and focus on what we do best - serving children,” he said.

Supporters of President Trump's executive order to dismantle the Department Education say it’ll get rid of wasteful government spending and put education authority in the hands of the states.

The goal of CAPSS is to pinpoint strategies to help teens better manage their social and emotional wellbeing.

Jonathan Haidt, a renowned teacher and social psychologist, was a featured keynote speaker and said technology plays a big part in the development of youth.

Lamont said this is something that needs to be addressed.

“We’ve got more counselors, more high-dosage tutoring, more mental health facilities at our schools and we’re still falling behind. A lot of the kids are still incredibly anxious and mental health needs are real. Jonathan wants to go a step further, with phone free schools,” he said.