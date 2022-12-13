Connecticut Evictions Rise From Pandemic-Era Lows

Evictions are rising in Connecticut.

“We're seeing a very large number of evictions right now,” said Dahlia Romanow, Connecticut Fair Housing Center staff attorney.

Eviction filings in the state were around 20,000 in the years leading up to the pandemic with 20,597 in 2017, 19,940 in 2018 and 19,106 in 2019.

Then, there was a big drop with 6,429 in 2020 and 9,356 in 2021.

Now in 2022, there’s been 21,850 and counting.

So far this year, the highest number of eviction filings in the state were in Hartford, with 2,813, according to the CT Data Collaborative.

“I can say one of the big factors we're seeing in people who call with eviction cases is the unprecedented inflation of rents,” Romanow said.

Romanow says many tenants can’t afford to pay the higher prices and eviction protections started during the pandemic have basically been lifted.

There was also a big backlog, according to a group that represents small landlords.

“Because the evictions were shut down for a while during the pandemic, you know, they went to very low numbers during the pandemic. So there's a lot of back pressure,” said John Souza, CT Coalition of Property Owners president.

Souza explains rent hikes can be blamed on landlords’ costs going up, from taxes to energy to contractors.

He says while they try to work with tenants to find solutions, eviction court is really the only option when people just don’t pay.

“Most landlords are small business people, mom and pop operations. They can't afford to carry somebody for six, eight, seven months without getting paid,” Souza said.

Advocates for renters think the state could do more. There could be more money to help people behind on rent and it could put a cap on rent hikes.

“Right now, there is no limit to how much a landlord can increase rent when someone's lease expires,” Romanow said.

The landlord group says they support programs that quickly help renters with payments. But they push back on a cap, arguing there’s no limit on their costs increasing.