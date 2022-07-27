Connecticut Expands Husky Health Coverage for New Mothers

The governor's office announced that the State of Connecticut is expanding Husky maternal health coverage.

Governor Ned Lamont said the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has approved the state's request to extent Husky and Children's Health Insurance Program coverage.

Coverage will now be extended from 60 days to 12 months. This will affect thousands of residents who would have otherwise lost coverage after 60 days, the governor's office said.

“With this extension, approximately 4,000 Connecticut residents will be able to receive the care they need after childbirth. This will allow health care providers to provide care for their patients for a longer time frame, while addressing maternal mortality and morbidity," Lamont said.

The extension will give moms more coverage to address postpartum health needs which could incident recovery from childbirth, pregnancy complications, mental health needs and chronic health issues.

"With high rates or maternal morbidity and mortality, the approval of Connecticut's requested extension of coverage was hailed by state leaders as a big step in addressing maternal health," the governor's office said.

State officials said the majority of roughly 14,000 Husky clients that give birth each year typically remain eligible for coverage after childbirth, but some mothers have lost eligibility after two months.

“I know from actual real-world experience what this will mean to the individuals who benefit from this expanded coverage,” Dept. of Social Services Commissioner Deidre Gifford said. “I can remember agonizing conversations with patients who had diabetes, high blood pressure, depression, and other chronic conditions...Until we are at a place where everyone has health care coverage in our country, this is another step in the right direction.”

Parents enrolled in Husky Health will automatically receive the extended coverage. You can enroll in benefits by clicking here.

