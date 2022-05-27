Connecticut Families Get Ready for Busy Memorial Day Weekend

While the high cost of gas isn’t stopping people from taking a road trip, some families are deciding to take a much shorter drive.

Lake Compounce is expecting a big turnout this holiday weekend as their water park opens up.

“Crocodile Cove will definitely be the place to be. It looks like we have some fantastic weather, and we’re getting all our attractions ready right now," a spokesperson said.

And their newest ride, Storm Surge is sure to make a splash with its grand opening Saturday morning.

For those planning to bring the water and relaxation to their own backyard, True Value Hardware of Wethersfield President Joseph Scarpantonio said they’ve got you covered.

“Today’s kind of crazy. Everybody is rushing to get things done so they can enjoy the great weekend,” Scarpantonio said.

At the Wethersfield store, adirondack chairs, grills and lawnmowers have been fast sellers. They’ll be open this weekend and on Monday and expect more busy days as people gather last-minute items like charcoal and propane.

“You don’t want to run out of propane when your steak is on the grill,” Scarpantonio said.

In addition to families getting BBQ ready, they’re also getting their yards finished for the sunny season.

“We haven’t had a nice Memorial Day in years. Last year it rained. Year before, COVID issues,” Scarpantonio said.

And there are a lot of outdoor activities families are expected to take advantage of. From state parks and forests to campgrounds and swimming areas.

Good weather is also good news for the state as it helps create jobs and bring in billions. So it’s no surprise that at Hammonasset Beach State Park campsites are sold out.

“We love coming here because it’s just a short drive, especially on the holidays. No traffic really on a short drive. And we have a granddaughter coming this summer, so we didn’t want to go far,” said Lou Rusconi from Branford.