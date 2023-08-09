Connecticut film industry on pause as writers and actors continue strike

Some films being shot in Connecticut are on hold because of the ongoing Writers Guild and Screen Actors Guild strike.

Connecticut has been the setting for numerous films over the years including “Mystic Pizza” and "Indiana Jones: Legend of the Crystal Skull."

“There is no film work in the state of Connecticut,” said Andrew Gernhard, with Synthetic Cinema International, in Rocky Hill.

Gernhard typically plans production of between 2 to 5 movies for various networks during the summer months, but because of the ongoing strikes, he can’t shoot any.

“Usually, summer is the busy time for us. We shoot a lot of Christmas movies,” Gernhard said.

He expected the strikes, and lined up four films over the winter and into the spring, so post-production could continue.

“The crew’s working,” said Gernhard. “No actors, no writers, so we are able to work on that.”

But when those films are finished in early October, the crew too must wait for negotiations to finish. Gernhard and his team are already feeling the pinch, and towns he typically shoots in, also take a hit.

“It's money brought from out of state -- in state -- that all is going to be lost,” said Gernhard.

Connecticut’s Office of Film, Television, and Digital Media estimates that film and TV production brings in an excess of $100 million annually to the state.

“Certainly, there is loss because that activity can’t take place,” said George Norfleet, Executive Director of the Office of Film, Television, and Digital Media.

That money can come in through hotels for crews, food purchases, or even gas purchased for travel for shooting.

But he expects that when negotiations are complete, production will pick back up here in Connecticut, and he plans to continue to sell the Nutmeg State as a prime filmmaking destination.

“There’s nothing that you need to shoot that you can’t find here in the state of Connecticut," Norfleet said.