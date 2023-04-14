Connecticut Firefighters Help Fight Massive Brush Fire in Rhode Island

Firefighters from several Connecticut fire departments have responded to Rhode Island to help fight a major brush fire in Exeter, according to the Connecticut State Fire Administrator.

Departments from Voluntown, Griswold, Plainfield, Lyme, Old Lyme, Westbrook, Clinton, and North Stonington have all sent tankers to help battle the fire.

Members of the Rhode Island National Guard are planning to drop water on the fire from helicopters, according to Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee.

Areas near the fire have been evacuated and a temporary shelter has been opened in Exeter, McKee said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.