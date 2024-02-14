Connecticut Flower & Garden Show comes to Hartford next week

The ground is covered in snow, but the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford is going to look like spring during the 42nd Connecticut Flower & Garden Show.

It will run from Thursday, Feb. 22 through Sunday, Feb. 25 and the theme is “Bursting Into Spring.”

“Over 80 hours of seminars and demonstrations will be presented by more than 20 impressive horticulturalists, landscapers, and industry professionals, and all are free with admission,” Kristie Gonsalves, president of North East Expos, said in a statement.

Discounted tickets: $17 for adults and seniors are on sale at www.CTFlowerShow.com and can be purchased online through the final day of the show.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Tickets at the door will be $20 for adults and seniors, $5 for children 5 to 12 and free for children under the age of 5.

Parking in the Connecticut Convention Center Garage is $9 for all day or $3 for the first hour and $2 each additional hour.

On Thursday and Friday only, free parking and a shuttle will be available at Propark South Surface Lot, 63-89 Capitol Ave. (and Hudson Street) in Hartford, which is several blocks south of the convention center.

On Saturday & Sunday only, there will be $5 all-day parking in the Front Street North and South Garages, across the street from the convention center.

Learn more online at www.CTFlowerShow.com.

The Connecticut Convention Center is located at 100 Columbus Blvd. in Hartford.

The hours are: