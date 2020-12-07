Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare in Talks to Merge

The Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare announced they are talking about merging as one statewide organization.

The companies say the merge could help more effectively serve people in the state who struggle with food insecurity.

“We have been engaged in a deliberate and thoughtful process to determine how we can achieve our united mission with our experienced and dedicated staff, our partner agencies, our volunteers, and our donors," said Foodshare Board Chair Beth Henry and CT Food Bank past board chair Wes Higgins, in a statement.

The new board of directors would be comprised of members of both existing boards.

If the merger happens, Foodshare's current president and CEO, Jason Jakubowski, would be named the president and CEO of the new organization.

The new organization would have a new name that will "reflect its statewide nature," according to Henry.

The organization would continue operations in Bloomfield and Wallingford and there are no immediate plans to make reductions in staff, Higgins said.

“We have worked together in the past on issues of advocacy, policy,

and service delivery. This is a natural evolution of that partnership," Connecticut Food Bank past board chair Wes Higgins said in a statement.

"This conversation is happening because we work well together and we believe strongly we can do even more as a combined team," Foodshare Board Chair Beth Henry said in a statement.

More information on the possible merger will be available in early 2021.