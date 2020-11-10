food insecurity

Connecticut Food Bank, Stop & Shop Fight Food Insecurity Ahead of Thanksgiving

By Leslie Mayes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Stop & Shop donated 1,000 turkeys to the Connecticut Food Bank Tuesday as they continue to deal with record levels of food insecurity due to the pandemic.

“We have purchased more food since April than we did in the last six years combined,” said Paul Shipman of CFB.

The organization is expecting to serve some 400,000 clients this year because so many people are out of work or dealing with reduced incomes as COVID-19 closures and restrictions continue. The food bank said being able to preserve some element of the Thanksgiving holiday, even in challenging times, is important.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 15 mins ago

Shelton Public Schools Move to Remote Learning Until At Least January

Affordable Care Act 43 mins ago

Affordable Care Act: Local Supporters, Opponents Discuss Future of the Legislation

“Especially at a holiday that’s about sitting down to a meal, we really value the opportunity to give more people in Connecticut a meal free from worry. These thousand turkeys will go a long way toward that,” Shipman said.

Stop & Shop said this is one of several efforts they’re making to try to address the needs of residents who might not be able to come into their stores and shop in the same way these days.

“We want to make sure that everyone has food on the table and working with the food banks is the key way that we can make sure that people do have food on their table every single day,” said Maura O’Brien of Stop & Shop.

To help the Connecticut Food Bank either through donations or by volunteering, visit ctfoodbank.org

This article tagged under:

food insecurityThanksgivingholidaysConnecticut Food bank
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us