Connecticut Food Bank, Stop & Shop Fight Food Insecurity Ahead of Thanksgiving

Stop & Shop donated 1,000 turkeys to the Connecticut Food Bank Tuesday as they continue to deal with record levels of food insecurity due to the pandemic.

“We have purchased more food since April than we did in the last six years combined,” said Paul Shipman of CFB.

The organization is expecting to serve some 400,000 clients this year because so many people are out of work or dealing with reduced incomes as COVID-19 closures and restrictions continue. The food bank said being able to preserve some element of the Thanksgiving holiday, even in challenging times, is important.

“Especially at a holiday that’s about sitting down to a meal, we really value the opportunity to give more people in Connecticut a meal free from worry. These thousand turkeys will go a long way toward that,” Shipman said.

Stop & Shop said this is one of several efforts they’re making to try to address the needs of residents who might not be able to come into their stores and shop in the same way these days.

“We want to make sure that everyone has food on the table and working with the food banks is the key way that we can make sure that people do have food on their table every single day,” said Maura O’Brien of Stop & Shop.

To help the Connecticut Food Bank either through donations or by volunteering, visit ctfoodbank.org