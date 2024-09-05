Sunny with temperatures in 70s to low-80s Thursday

Thursday is going to be another beautiful day with warm sunshine, temperatures in the 70s to low-80s, low humidity and light winds.

Some clouds can develop tonight, coming in off the ocean, and we will have temperatures in the 50s.

A bit of fog and drizzle is possible on Friday morning, but the day will be partly sunny.

Then clouds will increase on Saturday.

Showers and rain will move through later in the afternoon, but that is most likely in the evening and the first part of the overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday will clear. The day will be breezy and cooler with a high temperature of 72.