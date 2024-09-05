StormTracker

Sunny with temperatures in 70s to low-80s Thursday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Thursday is going to be another beautiful day with warm sunshine, temperatures in the 70s to low-80s, low humidity and light winds.

Some clouds can develop tonight, coming in off the ocean, and we will have temperatures in the 50s.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

A bit of fog and drizzle is possible on Friday morning, but the day will be partly sunny.

Then clouds will increase on Saturday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Showers and rain will move through later in the afternoon, but that is most likely in the evening and the first part of the overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday will clear. The day will be breezy and cooler with a high temperature of 72.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us