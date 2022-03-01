Connecticut Gas Prices Rise Amid Russian-Ukraine Conflict

The unrest in Russia and Ukraine has led to higher gas prices in Connecticut.

“Today's price in Connecticut is $3.73 per gallon, that's seven cents more than it was just a week ago and up 21 cents in the last month. It’s almost $1 higher than where we were this time last year,” said Tracy Noble, a spokesperson for AAA Greater Hartford.

Drivers who spoke with NBC Connecticut have sticker shock.

“I just drove up here. I said, 'holy smokes, well I said more than that. It’s $3.57. I just paid $3.49 a couple days ago, so obviously an issue,” said Jim Courneen, a driver from Newington.

“I travel to Boston often, I work there. I have a gasoline car so it hits me hard,” said Vish Subramanian, a driver from Newington. “It's definitely upset some of our monthly expenses.”

Drivers who spoke with NBC Connecticut said it’s more than just gas prices for them, this is already having a wide range of implications.

“For people that are trying to get back to work and out of the house and everybody delivering food. I mean, I do think it's going to have a huge impact, real quick,” said Carrie-Lynn Whitney, a driver from Walland, Tennessee who was traveling back home on Tuesday.

“Everything's expensive now. Even eating out has become more expensive, groceries, so I think gas prices are driving it, driving everything else. It's hitting the common man,” said Subramanian.

Gas prices increased after oil prices spiked to almost $100 a barrel last week when Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer. If there are any new sanctions imposed, it could drive the price even higher.

“We're just kind of bracing and expecting these prices to keep climbing over the next several months actually,” said Noble.

From New Britain to Newington, prices ranged from $3.57 a gallon to $3.96.

Noble said now is the time to be a savvy consumer and shop around for the cheapest gas prices.

AAA also recommends:

Use cruise control, drive the speed limit and avoid any quick starts

Properly inflate tires

Don’t carry extra weight/sports gear

Don’t overpay for premium fuel if your car doesn’t need it

“One other thing that you can do is combine your trips. If you're out running errands, if you've got things to do, plan that route before you go out,” Noble said.

The price for gas always increases in the summer, so now is the time to conserve and save money, according to Noble.