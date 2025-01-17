More CT healthcare facilities recommending staff, patients wear masks due to illnesses

Days after Yale New Haven Health announced that staff will be required to wear masks during interactions with patients because of an increase in respiratory virus illnesses, more Connecticut hospitals are encouraging staff and patients to wear masks.

Middlesex Health said it has not reinstated a mask mandate at any of its facilities, including Middlesex Hospital. However, patients and visitors are asked to either reschedule their visit or wear a mask,if they are sick.

They are encouraging everyone, including staff members, “to wear a mask at any time to better protect themselves and others.”

Trinity Health Of New England is also recommending wearing a mask in the patient care areas.

The healthcare provider said they “strongly recommend” that staff, patients and visitors wear a mask due to an increase in cases of upper respiratory tract illnesses that have been reported across Trinity Health Of New England facilities in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

They said masking is not required, but the recommendation to mask follows CDC guidelines to reduce the spread of germs that might result in respiratory viruses and other infectious diseases.

The mask requirement at Yale New Haven Health went into effect on Jan. 15. Patients and visitors are encouraged, but not required, to wear masks.

Learn more about masks and the prevention of respiratory virus from the CDC here.