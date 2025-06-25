Connecticut heat wave leads to dozens of hospitalizations

Dozens of people have ended up at Hartford Hospital after developing medical problems because of the heat. And one concern is people becoming dehydrated.

Doctors say on these hot days, it doesn’t take long – maybe an hour – to become dehydrated.

That might lead to dizziness, headaches or nausea.

“As you become more dehydrated, you may then end up losing consciousness, having low blood pressure and resulting in alterations in mental status and things of that nature,” Dr. Colin Huguenel, of Hartford Hospital, said.

Around the state, kids to community organizations were making sure people stayed hydrated.

In Manchester, people could pick up free drinks outside several fire stations.

And in New Haven, a city alder and community groups had some 700 ice-cold bottles of water to hand out to people on the green.

“They been lining up. ‘Can I just have a water? Can I have a water?’ So keeping people hydrated is so essential,” Angel Hubbard (D – City of New Haven Alder) said. “This is stuff that's literally out of our pocket. And we just came together and said, ‘Let's give everybody just some water.’ It's just a small token of something knowing you probably saved somebody's life.”

Doctors suggest to prevent dehydration, drink an eight ounce bottle of water every hour and wear comfortable clothes, light-colored and loose.

They say you should also try to stay away from caffeine and alcohol.