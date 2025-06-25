Weather

Connecticut heat wave leads to dozens of hospitalizations

By Matt Austin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of people have ended up at Hartford Hospital after developing medical problems because of the heat. And one concern is people becoming dehydrated.

Doctors say on these hot days, it doesn’t take long – maybe an hour – to become dehydrated.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

That might lead to dizziness, headaches or nausea.

“As you become more dehydrated, you may then end up losing consciousness, having low blood pressure and resulting in alterations in mental status and things of that nature,” Dr. Colin Huguenel, of Hartford Hospital, said.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Around the state, kids to community organizations were making sure people stayed hydrated.

In Manchester, people could pick up free drinks outside several fire stations.

And in New Haven, a city alder and community groups had some 700 ice-cold bottles of water to hand out to people on the green.

Local

Artificial Intelligence 13 mins ago

Congress looks to block states from regulating artificial intelligence

Bridgeport 34 mins ago

Bridgeport beaches closed due to high bacteria levels

“They been lining up. ‘Can I just have a water? Can I have a water?’ So keeping people hydrated is so essential,” Angel Hubbard (D – City of New Haven Alder) said. “This is stuff that's literally out of our pocket. And we just came together and said, ‘Let's give everybody just some water.’ It's just a small token of something knowing you probably saved somebody's life.”

Doctors suggest to prevent dehydration, drink an eight ounce bottle of water every hour and wear comfortable clothes, light-colored and loose.

They say you should also try to stay away from caffeine and alcohol.

This article tagged under:

Weather
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us