Connecticut History: Jennings Road Was Named After Officer Killed in Line of Duty in 1964

Officer Henry Jennings
The Connecticut Police Chiefs Law Enforcement Memorial

Jennings Road in Hartford is named for a Hartford patrol officer who died in the line of duty in 1964 and Hartford police honored him on Wednesday, sharing information on social media about Officer Henry Jennings and the road that was named after him.

Jennings, a 28-year-old patrolman, was shot and killed on May 25, 1964, while he was trying to arrest a man who shot another officer seven hours earlier.

Hartford police said Officer Jennings was able to wound the suspect, who was later apprehended and charged.

Jennings was shot and killed during the gunfight and Jennings Road in Hartford was named in his honor.

It was also the location of the prior police station.

Jennings, a father of two, had been a police officer for only four years when he was killed.

“Henry Jennings is part of our Black History and we honor him,” the Hartford Police Facebook post says.

Jennings is honored on the Connecticut Police Chiefs Law Enforcement Memorial, which says Jennings was the first officer killed in the line of duty in 103 years.

