Connecticut Humane Society Expecting 22 Adoptable Dogs From Florida After Hurricane Ian

The Connecticut Humane Society is expecting 22 dogs from Florida today to help with the disaster relief effort after Hurricane Ian.

The local humane society said shelters and animal rescue groups have been working together to help Florida shelters and around 100 animals without owners will be arriving from the south.

The dogs will go through two to three days of medical and behavioral evaluation before they are available for adoption.

As they get ready for new homes, more information about them can be found at CThumane.org/adopt.

In addition to the 22 dogs that the Connecticut Humane Society will take in, other dogs will go to other shelters around the Northeast, from Canton, Massachusetts to Cleveland, Ohio, according to the humane society.