Connecticut Iranian community reacts to U.S. military strikes

As the world waits for Iran’s response after the U.S. strikes, this news is weighing on Connecticut’s Iranian community.

As news of the U.S. strikes in Iran spread across Connecticut over the weekend, for Ramin Ahmadi of Woodbridge, his first concern was for his family living in the capital of Tehran.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“I was not able to talk to them for three days because the government of Iran had cut down the internet for three days,” he said.

Ahmadi was able to reach them and found they were safe moving to the north, far away from where the U.S. strikes were.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It has been more than four decades since Ahmadi left Iran as a teenager, and he has been a strong critic of the current regime there. He says while Iran’s nuclear capabilities are a legitimate concern, he says for the Iranian diaspora in Connecticut, their biggest worry is a destructive war that brings upheaval that hurts the people there.

“The worst outcome for our people is that they pay a very heavy price economically and in terms of infrastructure during this war, and then they end up with the same criminals that were running the country,” he said.

With the U.S. striking three nuclear facilities with bunker busting bombs, the Iranian response remains to be seen. University of New Haven professor Kenneth Gray says this could mean attacks on American military bases and interests in the Middle East or other means.

“We could have threats to the United States proper here in the homeland through terrorism and through cyber-attacks,” Gray said.

Ahmadi says with Iran now in the news, he wants people here in Connecticut to understand that many people of Iran desire freedom.

“They have very little in common with their rulers and a lot in common with you,” he said.

While the future remains uncertain with this current conflict, Ahmadi hopes leaders in Washington listen to the Iranian people.

“The people in this country have the same aspirations that you do. They are not a bunch of religious fundamentalists,” he said.