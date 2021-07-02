patriotism

Connecticut is One of the Least Patriotic States in the Country: Survey

Connecticut residents are having a hard time feeling that national pride, according to a new WalletHub survey.

The state ranked 48th in the country, near the very bottom of the list, which had neighbor New York at rank 50. The rankings are based on a score that broke down thirteen criteria surrounding civic and military engagement.

Five Most Patriotic States

  1. Montana
  2. Alaska
  3. Maryland
  4. Vermont
  5. New Hampshire

Five Least Patriotic States

  1. New York
  2. Florida
  3. Connecticut
  4. Michigan
  5. California

The following criteria were used to create the scores:

Military Engagement

  • Average Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults Between 2013 & 2018 (No Prior Service)
  • Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults
  • Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults
  • Share of Civilian Adult Population in Military Reserves

Civic Engagement

  • Share of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election
  • Share of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Primary Elections
  • Volunteer Rate
  • Volunteer Hours per Resident
  • AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita
  • Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita
  • Trial- & Grand-Jury Participation per Civilian Adult Population
  • Share of Residents Who Participate in Groups or Organizations (Civic Life)
  • Civics Education Requirement

The data used was collected from a variety of sources including U.S. Census Bureau, Department of Veterans Affairs, Defense Manpower Data Center, Corporation for National & Community Service, Peace Corps, Military OneSource, United States Elections Project, Administrative Office of the United States Courts and Center for American Progress.

Wallethub pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic paired with racial unrest may have damped spirits across the country. For more details on the report, click here.

