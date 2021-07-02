Connecticut is One of the Least Patriotic States in the Country: Survey

Connecticut residents are having a hard time feeling that national pride, according to a new WalletHub survey.

The state ranked 48th in the country, near the very bottom of the list, which had neighbor New York at rank 50. The rankings are based on a score that broke down thirteen criteria surrounding civic and military engagement.

Five Most Patriotic States

Montana Alaska Maryland Vermont New Hampshire

Five Least Patriotic States

New York Florida Connecticut Michigan California

The following criteria were used to create the scores:

Military Engagement

Average Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults Between 2013 & 2018 (No Prior Service)

Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults

Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults

Share of Civilian Adult Population in Military Reserves

Civic Engagement

Share of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election

Share of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Primary Elections

Volunteer Rate

Volunteer Hours per Resident

AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita

Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita

Trial- & Grand-Jury Participation per Civilian Adult Population

Share of Residents Who Participate in Groups or Organizations (Civic Life)

Civics Education Requirement

The data used was collected from a variety of sources including U.S. Census Bureau, Department of Veterans Affairs, Defense Manpower Data Center, Corporation for National & Community Service, Peace Corps, Military OneSource, United States Elections Project, Administrative Office of the United States Courts and Center for American Progress.

Wallethub pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic paired with racial unrest may have damped spirits across the country. For more details on the report, click here.