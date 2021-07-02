Connecticut is One of the Least Patriotic States in the Country: Survey

Connecticut residents are having a hard time feeling that national pride, according to a new WalletHub survey.
The state ranked 48th in the country, near the very bottom of the list, which had neighbor New York at rank 50. The rankings are based on a score that broke down thirteen criteria surrounding civic and military engagement.
Five Most Patriotic States
- Montana
- Alaska
- Maryland
- Vermont
- New Hampshire
Five Least Patriotic States
- New York
- Florida
- Connecticut
- Michigan
- California
The following criteria were used to create the scores:
Military Engagement
- Average Military Enlistees per 1,000 Civilian Adults Between 2013 & 2018 (No Prior Service)
- Veterans per 1,000 Civilian Adults
- Active-Duty Military Personnel per 100,000 Civilian Adults
- Share of Civilian Adult Population in Military Reserves
Civic Engagement
- Share of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Presidential Election
- Share of Adults Who Voted in 2020 Primary Elections
- Volunteer Rate
- Volunteer Hours per Resident
- AmeriCorps Volunteers per Capita
- Peace Corps Volunteers per Capita
- Trial- & Grand-Jury Participation per Civilian Adult Population
- Share of Residents Who Participate in Groups or Organizations (Civic Life)
- Civics Education Requirement
The data used was collected from a variety of sources including U.S. Census Bureau, Department of Veterans Affairs, Defense Manpower Data Center, Corporation for National & Community Service, Peace Corps, Military OneSource, United States Elections Project, Administrative Office of the United States Courts and Center for American Progress.
Local
Wallethub pointed out that the Covid-19 pandemic paired with racial unrest may have damped spirits across the country. For more details on the report, click here.