Connecticut is second in the nation to recognize Diwali as state holiday

The State of Connecticut officially recognizes Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, as a state holiday.

The bill received unanimous support from the legislature. The governor signed it into law earlier this month.

Diwali is a religious holiday celebrated by Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs. It is considered the largest and most significant Hindu holiday.

Rajeev Pahuja is behind the efforts to make Diwali a state holiday. He wrote the legislation and advocated for it at the state legislature.

“I wanted future generations to be valued and seen in the State of Connecticut," he said. "We are growing in the Indian community.”

Pahuja said a state holiday is the first step in the journey to making Diwali a public holiday in Connecticut, when businesses and schools close for the day.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be the second state," he said. “I think this is a huge milestone for the state of Connecticut."

Some school districts, like South Windsor and Avon, have made Diwali an official school holiday, giving families the day to celebrate.

The holiday is also a popular time for Haveli India, an Indian restaurant in Middletown. The owner, Krishna Pandey, compares the holiday to Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years.

Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Temple in Middletown has a large celebration for Diwali. Prayers are offered to the Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Celebrations also include gatherings, food and lighting of candles or diyas, oil lamps made from clay.

“Lighting of a lamp is considered to be a life," said Pavan Panganamamula, the president of the Connecticut Valley Hindu Temple Society. "You light a lamp for long life rather than a shortness.”

Diwali is celebrated over 5 days, with the third day being the most important. This year, that date falls on October 20.