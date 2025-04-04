Connecticut is the 11th-most expensive state for raising a child: new report

The annual cost of raising a child in Connecticut is nearly $29,000, according to a new LendingTree study.

Connecticut's estimate of $28,899 falls just under the study's average cost of $29,419.

LendingTree says its findings came from recent data on the costs of rent, food, daycare, apparel and transportation. Heathcare costs and state credits were also considered.

The most expensive states to raise a kid, according to this study, are Hawaii, Massachusetts, Washington and Maryland.

The lowest cost totals care from Mississippi, South Carolina, Alabama and Arkansas.

Connecticut ranked 11th on the list, between Colorado and New Hampshire.

The report says that over the course of 18 years, the average cost to raise a child is about $240,000 in Connecticut.

Nationwide, LendingTree says families spend about 22% of their income on basic expenses that come with raising a small child.