Connecticut's Jewish community frightened after attack in Colorado

“It is clear this is a targeted attack, and the FBI is investigating this as an act of terrorism," FBI Special Agent in Denver Mark Machalek said.

A man is now facing hate crime charges for Sunday night's attack in Boulder, Colorado.

This, after police said he used a makeshift flamethrower on a group of people who were calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza.

This attack comes just weeks after two Israeli embassy staffers were shot and killed in Washington, D.C.

Local Jewish leaders are calling for change.

Leslie Sax, chief program officer at the Mandell Jewish Community Center in West Hartford, said it is concerning.

“It’s been two attacks in two weeks," Sax said. "And I think it’s really frightened people.”

Sax said these national attacks are having a negative impact on our local communities.

“I think people want to be reassured they can live their lives. I have heard people don’t feel like they can wear their Star of David," Sax said.

Eight people were sent to the hospital for burn-related injuries.

The FBI said this incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

“Sadly, attacks like this are becoming too common across the country. This is an example of how perpetrators of violence continue to threaten communities across our nation," Machalek said.

Governor Ned Lamont said hate crimes will not be tolerated.

“We are doing everything we can to protect our synagogues, houses of worship, and any place that might be a hate crime in this state,” Lamont said.

Sax told us Monday is “Shavuot,” a Jewish holiday, and despite these attacks, it’s important to honor their history.

“I think we still need to celebrate and find joy in life,” Sax said.

She said they take security at the JCC very seriously. Their security team is constantly checking both nationally and locally for any threats — and will adjust accordingly.