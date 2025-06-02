Connecticut Job Corps Centers will be impacted after feds pause operations

Job Corps Centers across the country are scrambling after the Department of Labor announced a pause in operations on Friday.

The DOL said the “pause of operations at all contractor-operated Job Corps Centers will occur by June 30, 2025.”

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In Connecticut, the announcement will impact the New Haven and Hartford location.

Juvenel Levros, the center director of New Haven Job Corps, described the news as devastating.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

He said he was the one who told his students and staff about the pause in operations.

“It truly was traumatizing because I could see I was providing trauma to the staff and students here when I had to give them the notification that we are ending our services,” said Levros.

Levros said the New Haven Job Corps had 157 students enrolled.

Following the DOL’s announcement, Levros said they had to act quickly to help house 58 unhoused students and as of Monday, there are still seven students in need of housing.

The Department of Labor cited low graduation rates and high cost per students as part of the reasons for the operational pause.

Levros added that he believes the consequences will be many, specifically to the Greater New Haven area.

"The impact that we have on these young people goes without dollar signs, 'cause there could be a bullet waiting for a student, has their name on it, but it will never reach them because they're within the protections of this program."

New Haven alder Angel Hubbard agreed that the loss of Job Corps in New Haven not only impacts the students and staff, but everyone involved as it's one less resource for the city’s youth.

“Children that stopped going to regular high school, and figure 'let me go to Job Corp, get a GED, plus I can graduate,' and now, but now we’re back at square one.”

She shared her son James was getting ready to graduate from the Job Corps, but his future is now uncertain.

“My son was planning, after graduating from Common Ground and also Job Corps, to go to the military so he already passed his ASVAB so he can go to the Marines, but because he won’t be able to receive his high school diploma, he cannot go to the Marines.”

NBC Connecticut contacted the chairman of Connecticut’s Republican Party regarding the pause, he responded that he had no comment at this time.