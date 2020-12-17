Connecticut Joins Coalition of States Suing Google

Connecticut joined a coaltion of 38 other states and U.S. territories Thursday in a lawsuit against Google over its internet search function.

The lawsuit alleges that Google illegally maintains a monopoly over general search engines and related advertising through contracts and conduct that exclude competitors.

Attorneys general from the coaltion claim Google's actions are a multi-part effort that deprives consumers as well.

“Google holds a monopoly power over online search that has deprived consumers and businesses of choice, innovation and privacy. By enforcing exclusionary agreements and depriving competitive search sites of valuable online real estate, Google has unlawfully protected its own platform while squeezing out the competition, to the detriment of consumers and advertisers,” said Attorney General William Tong. “We are suing today to break up Google’s unlawful stranglehold and to restore free and fair competitive marketplace.”

The suit alleges Google limits the ability of rival general search engines and potential rivals to reach consumers, which elevates Google to the go-to search engine on computers and mobile devices. The state's also claim Google favors advertsing on its own platform, creating huge profits for the company while hurting advertisers and consumers.

The coalition's lawsuit is similar to a lawsuit filed by the Department of Justice in October.