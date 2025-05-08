Connecticut law enforcement families honor those who died in the line of duty

Dozens of people in Connecticut are bike riding their way to Washington, D.C. in honor of officers who have died in the line of duty.

There are 25 riders from New England who are riding 300 miles for remembrance.

From Hartford, all the way down to Washington, D.C., Will Garten says one person will be on his mind.

"I’ll be thinking about Bobby, I’ll be talking to Bobby. It will give me motivation through the hard times for sure,” said Garten.

His brother, Detective Robert ‘Bobby’ Garten with Hartford Police, died in the line of duty in 2023.

Will says he's been training for months for this very ride and he's ready to take on the challenge in Bobby’s name.

“I don't want to be here, but I’m here for Bobby and I’m going to carry his name for as long as I can,” said Garten.

Another rider is Dominique Pelletier, the wife of State Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier, who also died in the line of duty nearly a year ago.

"Thank you everybody for all the support you’ve given our team almost this past year. We've been through a lot,” said Pelletier. “I hope we stay safe and dry, and we have a good time on the way, and let's do this.”

People from all over the country are joining the Connecticut crew for the Police Unity Ride.

Officials say it's not just to honor those who have fallen, but it’s also a moment to stand with the families whose lives changed overnight.

"The families serve more intently and harder than anyone else,” said Brian Gould, the former chief of the Bristol Police Department, who was chief when Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were killed in the line of duty in 2022.

"We love you, we appreciate you, we stand with you and we will never leave you,” said Gould.

Trooper First Class Aaron Pelletier’s name will be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C.