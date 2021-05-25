Connecticut Lawmaker, Education Official Face US Charges

A Connecticut state senator and a former chairperson of the Bridgeport Board of Education surrendered to authorities Tuesday after being indicted on federal charges, according to federal prosecutors.

Bridgeport Democratic Sen. Dennis Bradley and former school board Chairperson Jessica Martinez turned themselves in to U.S. marshals in New Haven, the Connecticut U.S. attorney’s office said in a statement.

According to the indictment, grand jury charges against Bradley and Martinez include wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, false statements, false declaration before the Grand Jury.

Bradley was first elected in 2018 to represent the 23rd state Senate district, which includes Bridgeport. A deputy majority leader, he is co-chairman of the General Assembly’s Public Safety and Security Committee, which oversees issues ranging from police and fire training and emergency preparedness to state building codes and legalized gambling.

On Tuesday afternoon, CT Senate Democrats released a statement saying Senate President Pro Tempore Martin Looney removed Senator Bradley as Senate Chair of the Public Safety and Security Committee and named Senator Cathy Osten of the 19th Senate District as acting Chair of the committee, pending disposition of the charges.

A news release also says Looney removed Bradley from his remaining committee assignments and Bradley will no longer serve as Senate Vice Chair of the Committee on Children or as a member of the Banking, General Law, Internship, and Judiciary committees.

Senate President Looney also rescinded Senator Bradley’s appointment as Deputy Majority Leader.

“Based on the current available information regarding Senator Bradley, I have taken a first step to protect the integrity of the State Senate,” Looney said in a statement.

The Senate was expected to consider a major gambling and sports betting bill on Tuesday. Typically, the committee co-chairman would lead that debate.

According to Bradley’s legislative bio, he is an attorney at Bradley, Denkovich & Karayiannis Law Group, a civil litigation and personal injury law firm. He also served as chairman on the Bridgeport Board of Education from 2015 to 2019.

Martinez still serves on the Bridgeport school board after being removed as chairperson last year, the Connecticut Post reported.