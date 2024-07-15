Connecticut lawmakers call for unity, investigation after assassination attempt 

Connecticut’s federal lawmakers continued their pleas for unity in their first public appearances since a gunman attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump Saturday.

“You go to the ballot box and you don’t go to violence,” Rep. Rosa DeLauro, (D) 3rd District said while at an unrelated press conference in New Haven.

Trump’s ear was grazed after Thomas Matthew Crooks fired several shots during a campaign rally Saturday.

A sniper shot and killed Crooks and secret service agents rushed Trump out of the event.

Reps. Joe Courtney and John Larson echoed DeLauro after an event in East Hartford.

“We've seen far too much of this,” Larson, (D) 1st District said.

The comments mirrored what the delegation, all Democrats, said in statements over the weekend.

They said it’s on all candidates for office to tone down the political rhetoric.

“People who are the candidates and the public officials have a duty to really show by example that vitriol and talk of physical violence is just completely off limits,” Courtney said.

Leaders with Connecticut’s Republican party had a similar message.

Chairman Ben Proto, who is in Milwaukee, Wisc., for the Republican National Convention, said candidates can criticize each other passionately on policies, but need to be mindful of how they say it.

“I think a lot of it, you know – I think we have to be more mindful of the words we choose to use,” Proto said.

Proto criticized one Democratic candidate: Ken Gucker, who is looking to reclaim the Danbury State House seat he won in 2018 and 2020.

Shortly after the shooting, Gucker shared a picture to his campaign Facebook page with an image from the show “Get Smart” with the phrase “missed him by that much.”

Proto is calling on Gucker to leave the race.

“I don’t know how more idiotic and lack of awareness and tone deaf you can be,” he said.

Gucker issued a statement saying the posting was a mistake. He said someone sent him the photo and he accidentally posted it along with images.

“I take full responsibility for this error and deeply regret it,” he said in the statement. “I have never condoned political violence in any form. At this time, there are no plans to exit the race. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who were impacted by the events in Pennsylvania, including former President Trump.”

The state Democratic party deferred comment to Gucker, but said it’s not calling for him to drop out.

Besides calling for unity, elected officials also offered condolences to the other victims. That includes Corey Comperatore, a retired fire chief who died protecting his family.

“And the death of the firefighter who brought his family, it's heartbreaking,” DeLauro said. They also voiced support for independent investigations into what happened, including inquiries led by the House and Senate.

Many had questions about how Crooks was able to get on the roof of a nearby building and get a clear view of Trump.

“Ultimately at the end of the day the secret service is responsible for the safety and security of former presidents,” Blumenthal said.