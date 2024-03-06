Connecticut lawmakers eye help for struggling families

Many families in the state are struggling to pay their bills. Lawmakers are rolling out different plans to help when it comes to kids and taxes.

Though the governor has been raising concerns. Half a million families in the state are struggling financially, according to state lawmakers. Some live paycheck to paycheck.

“There are many days I’ve struggled to buy groceries and put gas in my car. Recently I put off paying my cellphone bill so I could sign my son up for basketball,” Jessica Chubbuch, of Wallingford, said.

A group of nonprofits and lawmakers are calling for a permanent, fully-refundable child tax credit. Parents would receive $600 per child.

“A permanent and proven way to support our families, to support our economy, to close the gaps on child poverty and to create a fairer tax system,” Rep. Kate Farrar (D – West Hartford) said.

Senate Republicans countered with their own savings plan. Families would receive a $2,000 tax deduction per child, as well as having kids clothes under $100 exempt from sales tax.

“Affordability has to be the number one priority. It has to be. And so we would argue that our plan provides critical relief to the middle class working class families throughout our state,” Sen. Stephen Harding (R – Minority Leader) said.

Chris Collibee, a budget spokesperson for Gov. Ned Lamont, said the governor is open to ideas to make the state more affordable.

Though Collibee went on to write:

“Any changes to our tax laws must be part of a balanced budget and adhere to all constitutional and statutory requirements, without impacting our state’s competitive position in the regional economy.”

The governor’s office pointed out families have already received help with the cut in the state income tax and capping of car taxes.