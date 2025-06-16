Connecticut lawmakers: Minnesota political violence ‘unnerving'

State Capitol police say they’re on alert for threats after a man was arrested over the weekend for shooting two Minnesota lawmakers, killing one.

Lawmakers, meanwhile, continued to condemn the violence and urge for more civility in politics.

“It is unnerving, and it is upsetting to see one of our colleagues do down this way,” Rep. Vincent Candelora (R-Minority Leader) said.

Vance Boelter, 57, was charged with multiple counts of second-degree intentional murder and other offenses after what’s been described as the longest manhunt in Minnesota history.

His accused of killing former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, and injuring Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Both lawmakers were Democrats.

Connecticut state Sen. Bob Duff (D-Majority Leader) knew Hortman after meeting her at legislative conferences.

“I thought she was just a lovely person. She was always very kind,” Duff said. “Like I said, Minnesota nice.”

Duff and Candelora were among a long list of federal and state lawmakers in Connecticut who condemned the violence.

The Connecticut state Capitol police sent a message to lawmakers and staff urging them to report any threats immediately.

“We understand that incidents like these can heighten concern, and we remain vigilant,” Capitol police Chief Luiz Casanova said in the message. “We continue to assess and adapt our security posture both at the Capitol and in coordination with agencies statewide.”

University of New Haven professor Robert McDonald said police will need to prioritize how they deploy resources, though.

He said constantly protecting all 187 lawmakers is not realistic, so police will have to prioritize efforts based on threats or other security concerns.

"Depending on what the issues are of the day and in that particular locale, the local police department and the state police are going to have to have conversations with that politician about what can be provided,” he said.

McDonald also said lawmakers can help by cooling the rhetoric in politics.

Duff and Candelora agreed, but even that issue brought out a disagreement.

In their statement over the weekend, Connecticut Democrats pointed a finger at President Donald Trump for mobilizing the national guard to deal with protests in Los Angeles.

"Sending troops to quell peaceful demonstrations and staging military parades does not make America great again; it helps make America more violent,” the statement said.

Duff on Monday also named Trump specifically while making a plea for politicians to tone down their rhetoric.

“The influence may come from their own party to say this needs to end and 'we need to not engage in this type of rhetoric,' that can be very powerful,” he also said, urging Republicans to speak out.

Candelora criticized the Democrats’ statement.

He expressed frustration with people taking to social media to speculate on Boelter’s motivation and make political points, regardless of affiliation. He considered that statement part of the problem.

“I thought the statement was disgusting and it speaks for itself. I mean, to try to score political points off of a murder just doesn’t make any sense to me,” Candelora said.