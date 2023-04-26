Connecticut Leaders Host Women-Owned Business Day

State leaders and lawmakers are working together to continue making our state a place for women in business.

State data shows Connecticut's women-owned businesses have grown by 56% in the last two decades. Together, these businesses contribute more than $16 billion each year to the state's economy.

"We know that women sometimes want to take hobby and turn that into a business, and one of their first steps should be to reach out the SBA," said Katherine Marx, district director of the Small Business Administration.

Marx says there are many free resources available to women looking to launch a new business.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"The SBA can offer funding, the SBA can offer assistance in how to run a successful business, and make those connections with the state," said Marx.

Co-owner Amy Kenkel found success opening 'Leaps and Bones,' a bakery specifically for pets.

"We do everything from cannoli's to birthday cakes to ice cream cakes. We've even done gender reveal cakes," said Kenkel.

Kenkel opened her doors in 2008. Today, she serves customers in Southington, Manchester and South Windsor.

"Women-owned businesses are an important part of our economy, and women need to be here in support of other women-owned business. The more support we can show, the larger we can grow the community," said Kenkel.

The event at the state capitol also attracted some young entrepreneurs.

Niyanna Allen is both an entrepreneur and graduating senior at Marist college in New York. Three years ago, Allen launched what's called Captured by Ny, LLC.

"We offer services such as photoshoots, event shoots, commercials, music videos," said Allen.

Senator Pat Miller says she serves an important role in supporting Connecticut's women-owned businesses.

"As far as encouraging women, I make sure that the funding is there so that WBDC can do their job," said Miller.

The Women Business Development Council is a nonprofit dedicated to providing the resources and tools to help women thrive in business. For more information, click here.