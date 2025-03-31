Connecticut Lotto! ticket won $2 million

A Connecticut Lotto! ticket won the $2 million jackpot on Friday.

The winning numbers were 1-7-12-15-16-38.

The ticket was sold at Tejeda Grocery Store at 148 Woodland St. in Hartford, according to the CT Lottery website.

The winner can choose the annuity to be paid in 21 equal payments or the cash value of $1,370,427.

Connecticut's Lotto! jackpot starts at $1 million and grows until it is won.

The drawings happen on Tuesday and Friday, around 10:38 p.m.