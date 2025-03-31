Lottery

Connecticut Lotto! ticket won $2 million

Connecticut Lottery sign
NBC Connecticut

A Connecticut Lotto! ticket won the $2 million jackpot on Friday.  

The winning numbers were 1-7-12-15-16-38.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The ticket was sold at Tejeda Grocery Store at 148 Woodland St. in Hartford, according to the CT Lottery website.

The winner can choose the annuity to be paid in 21 equal payments or the cash value of $1,370,427.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Connecticut's Lotto! jackpot starts at $1 million and grows until it is won.

The drawings happen on Tuesday and Friday, around 10:38 p.m.

This article tagged under:

LotteryCT Lottery
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us