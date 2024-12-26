Connecticut man accused of killing and dismembering dog in New York: police

A Connecticut man has been arrested after allegedly killing and dismembering a dog in New York, according to police.

New Rochelle police said 39-year-old Benjamin Tyler, of New Milford, Connecticut, was taken into custody on Monday after a disturbing animal cruelty investigation.

Authorities said a New York resident reported that Tyler, who was staying with them, took and killed their dog. The person told police that Tyler also dismembered their dog and disposed of the remains in various garbage locations around New Rochelle.

Detectives and local ASPCA officers launched an investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Tyler. He turned himself in and is facing felony charges for aggravated cruelty to animals.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police are reminding anyone who suspects animal abuse or neglect to contact local authorities or animal welfare organizations.